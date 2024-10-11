Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price Up 1% After Analyst Upgrade

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $291.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $282.96 and last traded at $282.68. Approximately 157,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,626,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.96.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $804,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

