Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CHD traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.15. The company had a trading volume of 182,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,090. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.