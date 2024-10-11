Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Ciena stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. Ciena has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $68.52. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $502,953 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 119.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,054,000 after buying an additional 2,943,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,513 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 7,767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,419 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $48,214,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in Ciena by 118.7% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,524,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,378,000 after purchasing an additional 827,352 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

