Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMFree Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $1.37 on Monday. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $256.07 million, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

