Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 74.4% in September

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the September 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.67% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of CING traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 184,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,860. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate ( NASDAQ:CING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.64) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cingulate will post -12.51 EPS for the current year.

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

