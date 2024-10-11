CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Stake Boosted by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 1,469.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,696 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned about 0.37% of CION Investment worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CION. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 674.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 617,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 537,681 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CION Investment by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 524,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 502,651 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 143.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 633,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 373,297 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth about $2,250,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 170,635 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CION Investment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

CION Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.77. 52,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,624. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $629.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.36 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CION Investment Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.28%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

