Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.86. 882,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,947,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

CIFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Cipher Mining news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 619,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,443.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $5,741,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,748,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,399,648.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,443.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,462,980 shares of company stock worth $20,795,679. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,330,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,383 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 765,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,142,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

