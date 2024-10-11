Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $5.25. Citizens shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 582,231 shares traded.

Citizens Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $258.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. Citizens had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

In other news, CEO Jon Stenberg purchased 12,558 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,171.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,348.08. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,053 shares of company stock worth $68,166. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 330,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 135,069 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

