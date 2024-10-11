City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Up 96.9% in September

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

City Developments Price Performance

Shares of City Developments stock remained flat at $4.15 on Friday. 4,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. City Developments has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.0134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.