City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Robert D. Fisher Buys 172 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Robert D. Fisher purchased 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,783.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,564.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHCO opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.33. City Holding has a 1-year low of $86.56 and a 1-year high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.47.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. City’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in City by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in City by 95.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in City by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of City by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

