Clarius Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 4,575.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

LiveRamp stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.70 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie raised shares of LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,491.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $495,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

