Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE NVO traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.70. 751,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $537.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $92.94 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

