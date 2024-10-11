Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.8% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $638.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

