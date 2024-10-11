Clarius Group LLC Sells 620 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 485,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 167,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,382 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $49,546,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 7,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.80. The company had a trading volume of 579,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012,943. The firm has a market cap of $170.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

