Clarius Group LLC Sells 88 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $838.09. 74,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,643. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $844.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $925.55. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $573.86 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $329.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,071.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

