Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.20.

NYSE NET opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,532.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $231,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,303 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,532.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $2,117,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,873,820.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,784 shares of company stock worth $33,130,625. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

