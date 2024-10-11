Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the September 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

COKE stock traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,274.99. 12,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,292.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,080.91. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $614.22 and a 52 week high of $1,376.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 3.70%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

