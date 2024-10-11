Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CCEP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. 103,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,629,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,245,000 after buying an additional 317,936 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 466,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

