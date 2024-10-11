Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the September 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:UTF remained flat at $25.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 141,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $26.31.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.