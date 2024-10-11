Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the September 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:UTF remained flat at $25.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 141,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $26.31.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 61.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 381.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.