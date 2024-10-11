Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 145,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period.

PSF stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $21.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

