Coin98 Price Tops $0.12 (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $101.86 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.