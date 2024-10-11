Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $114.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $99.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $68.54 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $3,269,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $911,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 24,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $3,812,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

