Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.70% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ESGY opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. American Century Sustainable Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Profile

The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that selects US large-cap growth stocks based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. ESGY was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

