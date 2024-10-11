Colorado Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $65.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

