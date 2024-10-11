Colorado Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 119,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

