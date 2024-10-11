Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
