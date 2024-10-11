Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,241 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,884,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,499,000 after purchasing an additional 479,286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $175.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

