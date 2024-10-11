Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 2.64% of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF alerts:

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SEMI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.70. Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Profile

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.