Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $413.08 and last traded at $411.40, with a volume of 23743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $407.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.56.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

