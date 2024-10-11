Comparing Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) & Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jumia Technologies and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 42.02%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

16.5% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Jumia Technologies has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -54.40% -182.98% -57.22% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Just Eat Takeaway.com”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $186.40 million 2.82 -$104.15 million N/A N/A Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Just Eat Takeaway.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

Jumia Technologies beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including phones, electronics, home and living, fashion, beauty, and fast-moving consumer goods; and various digital lifestyle services, such as utility bills payment, airtime recharge, gaming and entertainment, and transport ticketing, as well as financial services comprising micro-loans, insurance, and savings products. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.