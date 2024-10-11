Comparing Rooshine (RSAU) & The Competition

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rooshine to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rooshine and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Rooshine Competitors 105 630 1163 107 2.63

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 24.08%. Given Rooshine’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rooshine has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine $150,000.00 -$670,000.00 -16.26 Rooshine Competitors $3.24 billion $67.45 million 12.68

This table compares Rooshine and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rooshine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Rooshine Competitors -1.77% -16.06% 1.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rooshine has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rooshine rivals beat Rooshine on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

