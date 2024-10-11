Compound (COMP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.17 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $383.55 million and approximately $22.17 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $43.66 or 0.00070026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00019968 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006835 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,935.81 or 0.39996295 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,456 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,785,390.6847214 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.31651553 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 526 active market(s) with $18,537,912.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

