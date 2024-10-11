Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $773.29 million and approximately $46.23 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,234.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.79 or 0.00528767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00106309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.21 or 0.00248565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00030008 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00073618 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,052,312,853 coins and its circulating supply is 4,527,309,949 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

