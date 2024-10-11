Conflux (CFX) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $757.85 million and approximately $52.93 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,218.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.71 or 0.00535902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00107068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.56 or 0.00255011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00030261 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00073531 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,052,139,961 coins and its circulating supply is 4,527,129,132 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,051,838,494.42 with 4,526,838,480.55 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17601332 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $85,916,094.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.