Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,954 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,951,000 after purchasing an additional 283,257 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,952,000 after acquiring an additional 80,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,551,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.00. The stock had a trading volume of 412,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,076. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.46. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

