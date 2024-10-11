Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 24,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 416,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $92,778,000 after acquiring an additional 121,497 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $276.24. 350,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,029. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $278.10. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

