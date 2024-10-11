Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,457 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 113.3% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 29,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 52,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 41.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.4% during the third quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. 2,423,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,248,129. The firm has a market cap of $642.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $81.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.