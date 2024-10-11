Congress Park Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after buying an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,817,000 after buying an additional 11,199,696 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $980,210,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.57. 2,174,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,706,707. The firm has a market cap of $487.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average of $116.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

