CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

CONMED Stock Down 1.9 %

CNMD stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. CONMED has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $117.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.73%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in CONMED by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CONMED by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

