Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $309.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.06.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $239.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

