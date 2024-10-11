Contrasting Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) & Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $27.36 million 1.51 $4.26 million $2.05 8.34 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $93.69 million 3.82 $22.79 million $1.59 16.43

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.15%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 14.16% N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 12.59% 6.79% 0.65%

Volatility and Risk

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage, refinance, new construction, and home equity loans; auto, recreational vehicle, and unsecured loans; and revolving lines of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers merchant, online banking, and cash management services. It operates through full-service locations in Huntington, Warsaw, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer lending products; loans for farmland, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine or interactive teller machine services; and online and mobile banking, bill-pay, on-line statement opportunities, and remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing. Additionally, the company offers electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

