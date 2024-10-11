Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,619 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,619 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

