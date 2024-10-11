Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,229 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,746. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $70.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Incyte from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.21.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

