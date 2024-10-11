Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $878,000 Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 77.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 762.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $180.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.55 and its 200-day moving average is $177.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.04 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,433.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,010 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

