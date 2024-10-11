Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $12.93. 14,784,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,517,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $13.02.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. Core Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $18,513,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,239,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,047,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.