Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Up 13.1% – Still a Buy?

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.64 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.30 ($0.30). Approximately 586,535 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 501,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.60 ($0.27).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.06 million, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.

