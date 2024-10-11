Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.25 or 0.00006895 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and $83.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00043033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

