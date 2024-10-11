Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crane NXT in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of CXT opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Crane NXT has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 27.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 154.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 9.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

