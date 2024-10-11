Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $157.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $157.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 million, a P/E ratio of 200.35 and a beta of 0.10.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.3086 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
