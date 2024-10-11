Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $157.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $157.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 million, a P/E ratio of 200.35 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.3086 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:GLDI Free Report ) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.36% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.