CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.90 and last traded at $45.68. Approximately 121,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,461,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

